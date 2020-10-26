‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Starts Friday On Disney+

“The Mandalorian” season two officially starts this week!
This Friday, the second season of the hit “Star Wars” show from Disney will begin, and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
The loyal readers know that I’ve been counting down the days until “The Mandalorian” returns on Disney’s streaming service.
First off, it’s a great show, and I’d encourage everyone to watch it. It’s the closest thing to the original films that we’ve ever had in the “Star Wars” universe.
It’s a blast from the past, and it gives fans the same feeling that we all got when we watched “A New Hope” for the first time.
Secondly, I’m running out of things to watch, and I’m nearly finished with “Boardwalk Empire.” That means I need a new show to fill the void!
Season two of “The Mandalorian” should get the job done in spades!
Make sure to check out the start of season two on Disney+ starting this Friday. It should be an epic time, and you know I’ll have a full review for you all once I’m done with it.