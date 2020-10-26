These Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds Are Now On Sale For Under $80

Whether you’re out on a jog or lifting weights at the gym, the last thing you want to worry about is a wireless bud falling out of one of your ears. While these accessories have their benefits, they’re simply not a great option when it’s time to get physical.

That’s where the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones come into play. Boasting a must-have wireless design, this accessory promises to stay in place no matter how vigorous your workout gets. That’s because the buds fit perfectly around your ears, flexible enough to mold to your unique shape. Plus, they’re sweat and water-resistant, meaning no amount of sweating will keep these things from staying on your ears.

But in addition to their ergonomic fit, these earphones deliver some seriously powerful sound thanks to dual-driver acoustics, ensuring you hear every note, clear as day, along with thumping baselines. Syncing the earphones to your iOS or Android device is easy thanks to its dependable wireless Bluetooth connection, making your favorite playlists, podcasts, and more incredibly accessible at all times.

If you’re worried about keeping these wireless earphones charged all the time, don’t be. Thanks to the gadget’s Fast Fuel system, a five-minute charge can give you an entire hour of playback time. On a full charge, you can expect these bad boys to last for up to 12 hours of continuous play.

With their stellar sound quality and comfortable fit, there’s really not much to love about the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones. Check out what other tech sites are saying about this game-changing sound accessory.

“The Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless offers an improved fit, very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphone, reliable operation, and strong battery life.” – CNET

“Solidly built and with a great battery life, the PowerBeats 3 get a lot of things right” – TechRadar

For a limited time, you can snag your own pair of Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $78 bucks, which is 13% its regular price.

