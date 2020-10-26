Two University Of Notre Dame Students Killed In Vehicle Accident, Another Hospitalized

Two University of Notre Dame students were killed in a vehicle accident while another was hospitalized, according to a school statement.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning on Ironwood Road and Bulla Road. Two 19-year-olds, Valeria Espinel and Olivia Lara Rojas, were killed while a third student, a sophomore, was hospitalized, according to a school statement. (RELATED: Second Syracuse University Freshman Dies In The Same Week)

“On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I express our deepest condolences and pray that our students’ families and friends may find God’s grace and solace after so shattering a loss,” Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said, according to the statement.

“We also pray for a full recovery of our student who remains hospitalized as a result of the accident.”

A Toyota Sienna minivan first hit the three students and police said a second car then hit Espinel, the South Bend Tribune reported. The minivan turned left and crashed into a house after colliding with the students.

We mourn the passing of first-year students Valeria Espinel and Olivia Lara Rojas who died this morning after being struck by an automobile A third student remains hospitalized, and we pray for his family and his recovery.https://t.co/hAVOpX8AiA pic.twitter.com/x8w2LTQ6Fq — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) October 24, 2020

The house owner said he was asleep when the car crashed into his bedroom in front of his house after swerving to avoid two trees, the South Bend Tribune reported.

“I heard the boom, felt the house shake and heard stuff fall off the wall,” the homeowner, who requested to not be identified, said, according to the South Bend Tribune.

The resident said he went out to see the minivan driver and passenger, who were located outside the car, after dialing 911 and told the driver to shut off the engine, according to the South Bend Tribune.

The minivan driver sustained minor injuries, the South Bend Tribune reported. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The University of Notre Dame and the St. Joseph County Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

