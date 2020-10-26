Washington Huskies Release Incredible Black Football Uniforms

The Washington Huskies will be wearing some incredible uniforms at some point this football season.

The team released several Instagram photos of their new black uniforms, and these things are absolutely straight fire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Huskies captioned the release, “Unleashing our inner DAWG in 2020.” Take a look for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Unleashing our inner DAWG in 2020. #PurpleReign #BowDown #teamadidas A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:15pm PDT

No matter what you think about Washington football, you have to admit that these uniforms are incredible. You can hate the Huskies or you can love them.

I don’t care either way, but you can deny that these unis are just dripping.

View this post on Instagram ⚠️ BEWARE OF DAWGS ⚠️ #PurpleReign #BowDown #teamadidas A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

I also absolutely love the fact they’re incorporating a howling Husky in all the promo stuff for them. Black uniforms are already badass by themselves.

Now, throw in a gigantic Husky and you have a guaranteed recipe for success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Oct 25, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

It’s not clear yet when the Huskies plan on wearing these beastly uniforms, but I’m taking them to win whenever they do.