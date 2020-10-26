Kanye West Discusses Presidential Run, His Future In Politics And Other Topics In Joe Rogan Interview

Kanye West sat down with Joe Rogan in a wild interview ranging from how God put the idea to run for president in his heart in 2015 to how he would run things as Commander-in-chief.

“It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015,” the 43-year-old rapper shared during a three-hour-long episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast posted Saturday. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

“A few days before the MTV awards it just hit me in the shower,” he added. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”

WATCH:

West explained that Oprah Winfrey suggested that he “bone up” on his “foreign affairs” and “foreign policy” if he was truly interested in making a run for president. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The “Yeezus” hitmaker shared that, at the time, he was “around $50 million in debt” but knew he “had the confidence” that he would be able to turn it around.

Kanye then explained that an idea has been suggested to him that he should run for governor of California, like Ronald Reagan did before he ran for president and won.

“I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” the rapper said. “If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

The interview then went in the direction of West’s latest fight with the music industry, and he talked about what he called the complete parallel to how “the music industry works and the way the world currently works.”

“The influence America has on other countries and the way governments work,” Kanye shared. “And the way people in power in control deal with disaster relief.”

He questioned where the money was going when it comes to places like Haiti and other places following natural disasters that have hit the area.

West continued while thinking about the concept of money, “So, if money is the key to all people’s happiness and will solve everything, let’s just make more money. But it’s not about money. It’s about keeping poor people poor and rich people rich.”

Following a lengthy part about his success in the fashion industry and how he’s dealt his whole life with people doubting him, Rogan asked the “Flashing Lights” hitmaker what he would do different as a commander-in-chief compared to other’s in the past.

“I mean, pretty much everything,” the presidential hopeful said. “We got to start with the budget. I feel like, you know the fact that I went from being in debt to being a multi-billionaire.”

WATCH:

“Looking at that budget and I think that’s part of God’s training,” he added. “The fact that I have to understand $300 million a year. You don’t get trained for that.”

“That I have to understand how to have multiple industries. To build and house and provide. And every now and then America has to get, America deserves, the world deserves a leader that they can 100% trust,” sharing that he’s “completely confident” that he has the ability to get “America out of debt,” West continued.

The “Jesus Is King” hitmaker later talked about how if he doesn’t become president in 2020, he definitely plans to run again in four years and win.

“I’m definitely 100% winning in 2024,” Kanye shared. “But I was thinking, maybe there’s a possibility … I would possibly be the Democrat.”

WATCH:

And then there was the moment West told Joe Rogan that he was in the process of “building a monastery” that will be the “future of monasteries” with “full sustainable energy.” However, the two never got back to the topic.

Not to mention, his plans to build a gospel university with a “200,000 seat stadium” with 100,000 gospel singers.

The entirety of his interview can be heard here.