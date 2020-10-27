Bill Maher Slams Democrats As ‘Loser Party,’ Says Ginsburg ‘Should Have Quit’ During Obama Presidency

Bill Maher slammed the Democrats as a “loser party” as he talked about how Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “should have quit” during Barack Obama’s presidency.

“Well, it’s not like her death was a shock,” the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” shared during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The comments were noted by The Daily Beast in a pice published Tuesday. “She was 100 and had cancer like a million times. She was a great justice but should have quit.” (RELATED: Bill Maher: Social Justice Warriors A ‘Cancer On Progressivism’)

“The Democratic plan for the Supreme Court was Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn’t die,” he added. “And that’s why they’re such a loser party. I vote for them but they don’t know how to do politics.” (RELATED: Bill Maher Called Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas To Her Face — You Can Imagine What Happened Next)

Maher went on to suggest that Obama had Ginsburg to the Oval Office during his time in office to “hint” that she should retire.

“She should have taken the hint,” the HBO talk show host said. “I mean, as great as she was in many ways, that really put us in a bad place because as I keep trying to say on my show, power begets power.”

“When you lose power, you keep losing it,” he added. “That’s where we are now. Because we lose presidential elections, they appoint justices, now the Supreme Court is 6-to-3, that’s going to go on for a very long time.”

Maher continued and wondered out loud if the 2020 election ends up in the court, as happened in 2000 with Bush v. Gore, which person the justices will “go with.”

“That’s what I mean,” the late-night host shared. “You lose power and then you lose it again.”

The comments come following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation Monday as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States following President Donald Trump’s nomination of the judge after Ginsburg’s death last month.