Three States Join California’s COVID Vaccine Screening Review Process

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California on Tuesday in a pact to independently review the safety of any coronavirus vaccine that is approved by the FDA before distribution begins, ABC7 reported.

The pack will independently review any FDA approved vaccines and then work together to set guidelines for how the vaccines would be allocated, according to ABC 7.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said the first round of vaccines would be given to healthcare workers, essential workers and vulnerable groups. Newsom said the review process won’t cause distribution issues, per KCRA 3.

“In fact, we would argue quite the contrary. It’s going to increase transparency and trust that I think we are looking for to make sure that we’re not doing anything to meet an arbitrary deadline or meet a political deadline,” he said. “We’re not just going to take someone’s assurance.” (RELATED: Report: Trump Administration To Announce Medicare, Medicaid Will Cover Eventual COVID-19 Vaccine)

California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said California will not replicate trials, per the same report.

“We are looking at the information, the data that is, a lot of it is publicly reported, but through the eyes of experts can be strengthened and validated in the approach that California shares.”

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said doing a review will help boost confidence among residents.

“We would like to give Washingtonians the highest confidence that when a COVID-19 vaccine is available that it’s safe and works,” Inslee said at a news conference, according to Desert Sun.

Inslee said a decision as to whether the FDA approved vaccine meets the mark will be determined within days after the release of the vaccine.

“We know how pressing this need is,” he said, per the same report.

Other states skeptical of a coronavirus vaccine that have decided to set up their own reviews include New York, Michigan, West Virginia, and Washington D.C., according to POLITICO.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said during the vice-presidential debate that she’s skeptical of taking a vaccine if President Donald Trump recommends it.