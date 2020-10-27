2 Women Reportedly Grab Store Employee, Stab Him 27 Times Because He Asked Them To Wear A Mask

An employee at a small Chicago shop was reportedly stabbed over two-dozen times after he asked 2 women to wear masks while inside the store, police say.

Chicago Police said 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill each face attempted murder charges after the attack Sunday evening on Chicago’s West Side, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said, per the Sun Times, the employee asked the two women to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer when they walked into the store and an argument ensued when they refused. (RELATED: Woman Incorrectly Wearing Face Masks Throws Punches At Delta Flight Attendant)

A woman stabbed a West Side store employee 27 times while another woman held him by the hair after they were told to wear masks inside the establishment, police say. https://t.co/reUsW6mPHw — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 27, 2020

One of the women punched the employee, a 32-year-old man, in the chest, the report continued. Jessica Hill then pulled a knife and stabbed the man while Jayla Hill held the victim by his hair, James said.

Hill stabbed the victim 27 times in the arms, back and chest, James said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital but did not need surgery.

Jayla Hill and Jessica Hill were arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital to treat minor lacerations. Both women are expected at a bail hearing Tuesday, according to the Sun Times.

The Chicago Police Department told the Daily Caller they currently have no updates on the reported stabbing.