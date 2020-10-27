Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Licks His Blood After Getting Hurt

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently pulled off a bizarre move after hurting himself.

In a video tweeted by ESPN, the Hollywood star and XFL owner had some blood on his face while in the weight room because of a minor injury.

Did he wipe it away with a towel! Nope!

He wiped it with his finger, and then licked his finger! Watch the absurd and kind of strange video below.

.@TheRock got cut while working out … THEN TASTED HIS OWN BLOOD ???? pic.twitter.com/LQGPYDjwa2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2020

I like Johnson, and I think he's a pretty chill dude. He's without a doubt one of the most chill dudes in all of Hollywood.

However, this video is just downright dumb. It has hardo stamped all over it.

What point is Johnson trying to prove here? Does licking your blood somehow make you ultra tough, and why did he film it?

It makes no sense at all, and it’s just kind of gross. Grab a towel, wipe your damn face and move forward with your day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 25, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT

There’s seriously no productive purpose at all in licking your own blood. It’s just incredibly strange, and 100% unnecessary.