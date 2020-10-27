It’s A Great Time To Watch The ‘Halloween’ Movies

Halloween is only four days away, and that means it’s the perfect time to watch the legendary “Halloween” series.

Now, we all know that there are a ton of great Halloween and horror movies that have been made over the past several decades. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, the saga with Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode) probably stands out above the rest. The first “Halloween” movie was released in 1978, and as many older people have told me, was a game changer in the horror genre.

I’ve seen it several times, and while I’m not a fan of older horror films, I have to admit that it’s pretty great.

Not only was Jamie Lee Curtis outstanding in the original, but the world was introduced to arguably the greatest horror villain ever created in Michael Myers, who is Laurie Strode’s brother.

Now, here’s where things get a shade dicey. There were several movies made in the following years, and there’s a steady decline in quality.

So for the sake of my own entertainment, I pretend most of those don’t exist. You know who else pretends those movies don’t exist?

The people who rebooted the “Halloween” saga in 2018 with a direct sequel to the 1978 film. When you ignore a bunch of movies in the middle, it tells you everything you need to know about the quality. Luckily, for fans of the films, the 2018 version of “Halloween” with Curtis is damn good.

In fact, I’d make a very strong argument that the newest “Halloween” movie is the best horror movie that’s been released in the past few years.

It was entertaining, violent, kept us on the edge of our seats and was a good time from start to finish, which makes it the perfect movie to watch with the holiday this weekend.

So, if you haven’t seen the 1978 and 2018 versions of the film, I can’t recommend them enough. Trust me, they’re well worth your time, and they’re the perfect movies to get you into the Halloween spirit.