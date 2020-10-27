Hugh Grant Reveals His One Heartbreaking Condition For A ‘Notting Hill’ Sequel

Actor Hugh Grant revealed he would participate in a “Notting Hill” sequel, but only on one condition that might leave fans heartbroken.

Grant opened up about his plans for the sequel during a Q&A on Sunday with HBO.

Would you like to star in a romantic comedy again? pic.twitter.com/RvKuCzy8RG — HBO (@HBO) October 26, 2020

“I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after one of those films ended,” Grant explained. “Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending.” (RELATED: Hugh Grant Wants To Destroy Social Media: ‘I Would Just Pull The Plug’)

“I’d like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that’s ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, flood of tears,” he added. “Psychologically scarred forever. I’d love to do that film.”

Now, as a huge fan of romantic comedies and the well-known happy endings, Grant’s idea could make for a really good movie. Not to mention that it’d be much more in line with the average viewer’s life. About 40 to 50% of marriages end in divorce, according to the American Psychological Association.

However, nobody wants to watch Anna and William Thacker go through the whole story of “Notting Hill” just to end up divorced. That’s a waste of time. Everyone craves the happy ending.