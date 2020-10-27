Keith Raniere Sentenced To 120 Years In Prison For Involvement In Nxivm Sex Cult

Nxivm founder Keith Raniere was sentenced Tuesday to 120 years in prison for his involvement in the sex cult.

Raniere was convicted on seven felony charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking back in Oct. 2019, according to CNN.

BREAKING: Disgraced self-improvement guru Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison after convictions that he turned some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials. https://t.co/MhZqBhYT62 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2020

Raniere continued to maintain his innocence during a statement made during court.

“I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges,” Raniere said in the court room, according to the outlet. “But it’s also true I see all of this pain.” (RELATED: Sex Cult Founder, Alleged Followers Tied To Experimental Schools For Children Still Operating Internationally)

“They’re lying for a reason, and that reason stems from me,” he reportedly added. “I do feel deep remorse, but I do not feel remorseful for the crimes I did not commit.”

“Keith Raniere will not be able to victimize people anymore after today’s sentence and we’re very grateful for that,” US Attorney for Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme said, according to CNN. “It struck me in listening to the victims that Raniere really twisted people’s trust and their need to find some meaning and hope in their lives in just the most insidious and devious ways.”

15 of Raniere’s Nxivm victims gave statements during the court hearing. Among the victims, a woman who was sexually abused at the age of 15 also spoke.

“While he hid our sexual relationship from others, he explained it to me by telling me that I was very mature for my age,” she said, CNN reported. “And I know now that it was false — I was a child. He used my innocence to do whatever he wanted with me — not just sexually but also psychologically.”