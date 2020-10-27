Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘The Midnight Sky’ With George Clooney

Netflix’s new movie “The Midnight Sky” looks like it might be really good.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be an absolutely epic journey in space and a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Give it a watch below. It looks fascinating.

I’m not going to lie, I think “The Midnight Sky” looks pretty impressive, and the cast is really good. No matter what you think about George Clooney, you can’t deny that man makes hits.

After all, we’re talking about the man who made the “Oceans” films incredibly successful.

Also, Kyle Chandler is also in “The Midnight Sky.” Where do I even begin with him? He was the face of “Friday Night Lights” and “Bloodline,” and both of those series were excellent.

Now, they’re teaming up for a story about saving what’s left of humanity. Yeah, you don’t really need to say much more in order to convince me to give it a shot.

You can catch “The Midnight Sky” December 23 on Netflix. It looks like it’s going to be awesome.