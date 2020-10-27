Ohio State Beating Nebraska Was The Most Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Ohio State beating Nebraska put up some major TV ratings this past Saturday.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game averaged 6.175 million viewers on Fox as Justin Fields and company took care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was good enough to make OSU’s win over the Cornhuskers the most watched college football game of the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

The Michigan Wolverines beating the Minnesota Gophers on the road in a blowout was the second most watched game with an average of 5.118 million viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Oct 27, 2020 at 5:50am PDT

These numbers don’t surprise me one bit. Millions of fans around the country have been eagerly waiting for the Big 10 to return.

That happened this past weekend and the TV ratings reflect the insane buzz and excitement surrounding B1G football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

Everything feels right in life when the country is locked in on some B1G action. It reminds us all that we’re one step closer to normal.

Now, we gear up for another weekend of action, and I can’t wait. It should be an incredibly fun and exciting time!