REPORT: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Tests Positive For Coronavirus On A 2nd Test, Is Out For 21 Days

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on a second test.

According to CBS Sports, Mertz’s second test for coronavirus has come back positive, and he’ll now be out for 21 days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin qb Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID a second time (backing up the first positive) and will enter the Big Ten’s 21-day protocol, a source told CBS Sports. https://t.co/pLIYcHiqde — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 27, 2020

The biggest question now is when did he first test positive for coronavirus. Word first broke Sunday, but there’s been some chatter that the test could have been administered earlier.

If the test came earlier than Sunday, then I think there’s a real chance he could play against Michigan. If it came on Sunday, then he’s out for the next three games.

Seeing as how Chase Wolf reportedly also has the virus, that means Danny Vanden Boom will be tasked with running the offense against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

To call that a tall task is the understatement of the year.

If there was ever a time to call in some favors with the big man upstairs, now is the time. The Badgers are facing the toughest task we have faced in my lifetime.

It’s a damn shame, but let’s just go out there and get the job done.