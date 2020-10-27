REVIEW: ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Is A Very Funny Film

I finally finished “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and it was very entertaining.

Seeing as how the hype surrounding the movie has been off the rails ever since word first leaked that it had been made, I knew I had to see it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Borat” will forever be remembered as one of the funniest movies ever made. Sacha Baron Cohen proved that some people will say and do just about anything once you shove a camera in their face.

Even to this day, I’m not sure any hidden camera show, special or movie has ever come close to touching the original “Borat.”

We’re talking about some epic moments that have been cemented into the comedy hall of fame.

So, when I finally had the chance to watch the sequel, I fired it up. Now, I understand that social media was on fire with the Rudy Giuliani bit, but you have to understand that the scene with him lasts for about three minutes and represents very little of the film.

You’re free to draw whatever opinions you want on it, but I actually think that situation took away from the grand scope of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Let me be crystal clear with everyone here. This is a damn funny movie. It is absolutely hilarious on a lot of different levels.

SBC pulled off several more pranks, and yet again, proved that some people will say and do just about anything in order to get on camera.

The backdrop to the sequel is super simple. SBC must deliver his daughter as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence or he’ll be executed back in Kazakhstan. Are you already laughing?

Obviously, all hell breaks loose as Borat travels America. The craziest thing is that while making this movie, coronavirus happened, which provided a hilarious ending to the film!

Folks, if you don’t find this funny, then you just don’t have a sense of humor. Is it offensive at times? Yes. Will people be angry with it? Yes. Does it push the limits a little too far at times? Yes.

Does any of that mean you shouldn’t watch it or that it’s not okay to laugh? Hell no.

While “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” isn’t as good as the original, it’s still worth checking out. Trust me, there are plenty of laughs along the way.

You can catch the movie on Amazon!