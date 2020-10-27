Social Security, Medicare Responsible For Bulk Of National Debt: Report

Social Security and Medicare may be responsible for roughly 97% of America’s national debt over the next 30 years, a Monday report detailed.

Together the two government programs are said to contribute $101 trillion to the projected 30-year total U.S. deficit of $104 trillion, according to a predictive study done by the Manhattan Institute, a free-market think tank.

The organization found that Medicare will be responsible for around $70.5 trillion in debt, while Social Security may set the country back $30.7 trillion by 2050.

Medicare may face bankruptcy in as little as four years and Social Security follows on its heels with a possible bankruptcy declaration in 11 years, the think tank found.

A typical retired couple will receive roughly $3 in benefits for every $1 they’ve contributed to the system, the Manhattan Institute concluded. Similarly, that same couple is set to receive $669,000 in Social Security for every $599,000 taken out of their taxes, according to the economic research organization.

The current U.S. national debt stands at roughly $27.2 trillion compared to $16.9 trillion in 2019, according to Treasury Department data. The deficit is set to double by 2030, according to the Manhattan Institute. (RELATED: The US National Debt Has Exceeded The Total Value Of The GDP)



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.