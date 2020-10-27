Strip Club-Related Fight Between Army Captains Ends With Overturned Car In Flames, One Dead

A strip club-related fight between two Army captains in an on-and-off relationship ended in a car chase, leaving one dead from a fiery crash, according to the Stars and Stripes.

Capt. Clevy Muchette Nelson-Royster, 27, and a civilian man, later identified as Mustapha Sennessie in the affidavit, started out at a bar called 915 Vibes, where Nelson-Royster got into a fight with a group of women. After being kicked out, the pair proceeded to Jaguars strip club – a bar that Capt. Malcom X. Perry was known to frequent.

At Jaguars, Nelson-Royster confronted Perry in a physical altercation and broke his glasses, before being physically removed after also fighting with employees from the bar, according to the Stars and Stripes.

Nelson-Royster and “Ricky”, began a car chase following Perry, 27 on Oct. 11. Both Nelson-Royster and Perry were assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas.

Nelson-Royster and “Ricky” repeatedly rammed his Audi with their Jeep Wrangler until Perry’s car reportedly flipped over and burst into flames, according to the Stars and Stripes.

Perry was burned alive in his overturned vehicle, according to the Stars and Stripes.

Moments before the Perry’s Audi was overturned and burst into flames, Perry called 911 stating that a black Jeep Wrangler was ramming his car and explained to the dispatcher on the phone, “I am going to die”, according to the affidavit. (RELATED: Military Suicides Increase During Coronavirus Pandemic, Army Officials Say)

Nelson-Royster had been in the passenger seat of the Jeep Wrangler, with Sennessie driving the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Nelson-Royster was arrested as an accessory to murder, with Sennessie being arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Both Nelson-Royster and Sennessie were booked into El Paso County Detention Facility, according to KFox14.