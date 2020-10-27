Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Rule Out Returning To Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t ruled out playing another season for the Tigers.

Lawrence is viewed as a lock to be the first overall pick in the 2021, which would be held by the Jets if it happened today. That’s made some wonder if Lawrence would just stay in school. Well, he hasn’t completely ruled it out! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen,” Lawrence told the media Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

So it begins, folks! I hope you’re all ready to hear about whether or not Lawrence will go pro until the season is over.

The fact he’s leaving the door open is also probably no accident. My guess is that he wants no part of the Jets, and I don’t blame him.

Now, he’s more or less fueling the speculation that he won’t leave if they get the first pick. Prepare for all the talking heads to explode once they hear this comment.

If I was in Lawrence’s shoes, I would 100% return to school if the Jets got the top pick. He can take out a large insurance policy, be protected against injury and then go to the draft next season.

Yes, it’s risky, but landing with the wrong team can ruin your career. Does he really want to bet that the Jets are a winning destination?

I don’t think so. We’ll see what he does, but speculation is about to explode.