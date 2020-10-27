EXCLUSIVE: New White House Report Details Biggest Tech Advancements Of Trump’s First Term

President Donald Trump’s administration says it has succeeded in maintaining America’s role as the leading global force in science and technology, according to a Tuesday report from the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

The report, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, details the Trump administration’s actions to facilitate the development of artificial intelligence, 5G networks and quantum engineering.

The report also lists the administration’s ongoing priorities and goals for a potential second term, which includes returning Americans to the moon by 2024.

“The Trump Administration has taken historic action to ensure American leadership in emerging technologies. We’ve announced unprecedented investments in artificial intelligence and quantum information science, launched new workforce initiatives and public-private collaborations, and established first-of-their-kind international alliances to develop critical technologies with our allies,” U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said in a statement to the DC. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the next great innovations will be made here in America for the benefit of the American people.”

Trump’s administration has been aggressive in facing down foreign competitors in the 5G space. Several American cellular companies are investing heavily into the technology even as Chinese tech giant Huawei courts Western countries to use its 5G systems instead.

When the United Kingdom initially agreed to work with Huawei to build the nation’s 5G network, the Trump administration said the U.S. would be forced to limit intelligence sharing with the United Kingdom. U.S. security experts say any network Huawei creates would pose a massive security risk to those who use it, as Huawei is defacto controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson later reconsidered and the British government cut off its deal with Huawei. (RELATED: US Warns Germany To Steer Clear Of Huawei Or Pay A Stiff Price)

The OSTP report also detailed the Trump administration’s actions to curb Chinas theft of American intellectual property, which has been estimated to cost U.S. companies $600 billion annually. Trump signed a proclamation in May banning Chinese nationals from enrolling in U.S. graduate programs if they have any connection to China’s various military schools.

The report also highlights the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, which aims at releasing a widely-available coronavirus vaccine to the public by March 2021. Vaccine development is traditionally a years-long process, but a working COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available in at least some capacity within 18 months of the U.S. medical industry turning its attention toward the virus in February 2020.

“Over the past four years, President Trump’s policies and investments in science and technology ensure America stands ready to solve today’s most pressing challenges and that our workforce is prepared for tomorrow’s innovations,” Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump told the Daily Caller. “For years to come, these achievements will guarantee the United States remains the world’s leader in research, discovery and the advancement of industries that will shape our future.”