Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Is Still Listed As The Starter On The Depth Chart After Reported Positive Coronavirus Test

Oct 23, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Graham Mertz is listed as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback on the depth chart for the Nebraska game.

It’s been reported that Mertz and backup Chase Wolf both tested positive for coronavirus, but the depth chart released late Monday night has both listed, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they truly have coronavirus, then they can’t play for 21 days.

Okay, I’ll just ask it because it needs to be said. What the hell is going on in Madison right now? Does anyone have any clue what’s going on?

We have word from multiple reports that Graham Mertz has tested positive, and news broke Monday that Chase Wolf has also reportedly tested positive.

Yet, Mertz is listed as the starter and Wolf is listed as his backup, despite all the news we’ve learned over the past 48 hours.

Something seems very off, and I’m not really sure what the hell is going on with the Badgers. If Mertz is actually positive with coronavirus, then the team absolutely knows it by now.

So, why would he be on the depth chart?

The only thing that makes sense here is that Chryst doesn’t want Nebraska to know what is going on, and he wants to sow as much confusion as possible ahead of the Saturday game.

The only other explanation is that Mertz is completely healthy, but why wouldn’t Chryst just say that if it was true?

 

I have no idea what is going on, but the Badgers are now the focus of the college football world for reasons that aren’t great.

I guess we’ll find out who is playing when someone runs out to take the first snap against the Cornhuskers. Until then, we’re in the dark! Welcome to playing football during a pandemic!