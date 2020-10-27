Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Is Still Listed As The Starter On The Depth Chart After Reported Positive Coronavirus Test

Graham Mertz is listed as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback on the depth chart for the Nebraska game.

It’s been reported that Mertz and backup Chase Wolf both tested positive for coronavirus, but the depth chart released late Monday night has both listed, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they truly have coronavirus, then they can’t play for 21 days.

So right after publishing this we saw that @jaypo1961 is reporting that, per sources, BOTH Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf have tested positive for COVID-19. #Badgers #Wiscileaks https://t.co/EQDFtKy4xV — BOOky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 27, 2020

Okay, I’ll just ask it because it needs to be said. What the hell is going on in Madison right now? Does anyone have any clue what’s going on?

We have word from multiple reports that Graham Mertz has tested positive, and news broke Monday that Chase Wolf has also reportedly tested positive.

UW’s Chryst won’t comment on status of Mertz, but confident Saturday’s game will be played https://t.co/SloNkBjVXJ — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 26, 2020

Yet, Mertz is listed as the starter and Wolf is listed as his backup, despite all the news we’ve learned over the past 48 hours.

Something seems very off, and I’m not really sure what the hell is going on with the Badgers. If Mertz is actually positive with coronavirus, then the team absolutely knows it by now.

So, why would he be on the depth chart?

The only thing that makes sense here is that Chryst doesn’t want Nebraska to know what is going on, and he wants to sow as much confusion as possible ahead of the Saturday game.

The only other explanation is that Mertz is completely healthy, but why wouldn’t Chryst just say that if it was true?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

I have no idea what is going on, but the Badgers are now the focus of the college football world for reasons that aren’t great.

I guess we’ll find out who is playing when someone runs out to take the first snap against the Cornhuskers. Until then, we’re in the dark! Welcome to playing football during a pandemic!