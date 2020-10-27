Woman Yells Out ‘Handsome.’ Melania Trump Says ‘I Agree’ As She Lists Off What She Thinks Trump Has Accomplished

Melania Trump agreed that President Donald Trump is “handsome” when a woman yelled out such during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

It happened in Atglen, after the first lady had taken the stage to talk about what she thought were the president's accomplishments during his presidency at a Trump reelection rally in the state ahead of the election.

"Before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day— someone tough, successful, and fair," Melania shared, before a woman in the audience yelled out, "and handsome."

WATCH:

FLOTUS smiled real big and replied, “I agree.”

“A man who has a very big heart and a great sense of humor,” she added. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed.”

At one point, during FLOTUS’ first solo stop of the 2020 campaign, she talked about how she didn’t always “agree with the way” Trump says things as she highlighted that he’s speaks directly to people through his social media accounts.

“For the first time in history, the citizens of this country got to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media,” the first lady shared.

“I don’t always agree with the way he says things,” she added, as the room erupted in laughter. “But it is important to him, he speaks directly to the people he serves.”

Melania later surprised supporters at the Republican Committee of Lancaster County with pizza and soda where she thanked them for their support and hard work, per a FLOTUS pool report.