Amazon’s New Comedy Series ‘Truth Seekers’ Looks Like It Has A Lot Of Potential

Amazon’s new series “Truth Seekers” looks pretty entertaining.

The plot of the series, according to Amazon’s YouTube description, is, “Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy drama series featuring Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Simon Pegg, and Emma D’Arcy. A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Frost (@friedgold) on Oct 20, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

Judging from the trailer of the show, fans of Frost and Pegg are in for a fun adventure with the rest of the all-star cast.

Give it a watch below.

For those of you who might not know, Frost and Pegg have been dominating the comedy game for a very long time. The two of them have teamed up many times for successful hits.

Personally, I loved “Paul” and “The World’s End.” Both films were really entertaining in my very humble opinion.

Now, the comedy duo has teamed for “Truth Seekers” on Amazon. I’m not really sure how you could bet against any project involving Pegg and Frost.

It certainly would seem like a very bad bet to make.

You can catch “Truth Seekers” on Amazon starting this Friday. It looks like one I’ll certainly have to give a shot.