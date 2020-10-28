‘You Better Apologize For That!’: Rudy Giuliani Threatens To Walk Out During Interview With Fox Business Network Anchor

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani demanded an apology Tuesday and said “I think our interview is now over,” after a Fox Business Network host suggested he was acting like Christopher Steele.

“You’ve got to be kidding me? I was acting like Christopher Steel? You better apologize for that,” Giuliani told Lisa Kennedy after the host questioned his description of material that has allegedly been found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Steele was the former MI6 agent who prepared a largely discredited dossier for the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. The files contained sordid accusations of then-candidate Donald Trump meeting with Russian prostitutes. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Explains How He Claims He Verified Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“I mean I have been a United States attorney, associate attorney general, mayor of New York City and a member of the bar for 50 years but I’ve never been accused of anything. And you’re accusing me of being Christopher Steele?”

Speaking of the laptop and its emails that allegedly confirm Joe Biden met with a top executive of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, Giuliani told Kennedy that the New York Post performed its own “verification with independent experts” on the computer to confirm that it belonged to Hunter Biden before first reporting the story.

The Biden campaign has denied that any meeting took place. Hunter Biden has not denied leaving his laptop with the computer repair shop. The Daily Caller has not independently confirmed the veracity of the email.

The FBI is investigating whether the emails are the result of a foreign intelligence operation, according to reports.

Giuliani referred to photographs on the laptops as “disgusting … it includes a large number of underage girls … and nobody was taking care of those underage girls.”

“[Hunter Biden] admits to his father that he is a danger to the kids. And Joe Biden does nothing about it. And the FBI has done nothing about it. And the police have done nothing about it. Because they are Bidens.”

Kennedy asked Giuliani if he was “asserting right now that local and federal law enforcement are allowing young children to be abused, to protect the Bidens,” to which the former mayor responds, “I didn’t say abused. I used their words.”

Kennedy then suggested “there may be something here that is fishy … there’s stuff that might have been completely adulterated over the 18 months. Some could say that you were acting like Christopher Steele, that you are abstracting information …”

After Giuliani demanded an apology, Kennedy said, “I am accusing you of acting in a capacity similar to Christopher Steele.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Emails Could Be ‘Absolutely Verified’ If Giuliani Released The Metadata, Experts Say)

“That is outrageous,” Giuliani countered. “Because you have no basis for that. I came on your show in good faith to give you evidence that is being withheld from the American people. And I get defamed. That’s outrageous. I think our interview is now over.”

Giuliani continued, “Christopher Steele is a criminal. You’re are asserting that I’m a criminal.”

When Kennedy said she was asserting that “Eastern Europe is a cesspool,” Giuliani exploded, “You are now repeating lying propaganda from the Democratic National Committee and the crooked Biden family.”