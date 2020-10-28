2-Month-Old Baby Thrown From Balcony Mid-Domestic Dispute Dies, Father Arrested

A man has been arrested Saturday after throwing his 2-month-old baby off a balcony, causing the child’s death.

Clarence Martin Jr, 32, was charged with open murder, animal cruelty and arson, according to a press release published by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Police were called to the home around 3:41 a.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Las Vegas police said in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, the baby’s mother called 9-1-1 to say Clarence Martin Jr. had thrown 2-month-old London Martin from their second-story apartment balcony. https://t.co/NzYA2g06K7 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 27, 2020

Martin fled the scene as the police arrived, the press release stated.

“Officers located the infant and her mother who was performing CPR,” according to LVMPD. “The infant was transported to Saint Rose Sienna Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Martin was apprehended later at the airport after being involved in a collision.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Father Charged After Being Accused Of Raping, Killing 10-Month-Old Daughter)

The baby was dropped from a height of 22-feet, according to Fox29.

“During the argument, Martin became angry and threw his two-month-old daughter from a second story balcony,” the press release continued. “The infant’s mother ran outside to get her baby and called police. During that time, Martin started a fire damaging the inside of the apartment and killing the family dog.”

Martin was hospitalized after being involved in a collision. He was booked in absentia, LVMPD reported.

The mother claimed she had been in a relationship with Martin for four years, Fox29 reported. Martin had reportedly told her he suffered from mental health issues. Martin is currently being held in a psychiatric ward, the outlet reported.