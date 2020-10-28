REPORT: Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Model Nicole Poturalski ‘Totally Over’

Actor Brad Pitt and model Nicole Poturalski’s relationship is reportedly “totally over.”

Pitt and Poturalski were first linked in August and it was reported that the pair met at a restaurant owned by Poturalski’s husband, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Brad Pitt spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski https://t.co/By97aaAkTu pic.twitter.com/rECgAIlL8g — Page Six (@PageSix) August 26, 2020



“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” a source told Page Six.

The outlet was told the break up occurred “a while back.” (RELATED: Brad Pitt Hit With $100K Lawsuit By Woman Who Claims He Took Money From Her, Discussed Marriage)

Potrualski, 27, and her husband Roland Mary, 68, have an “open marriage,” according to the outlet. The model and Pitt were spotted heading to the actor’s french chateau that he shares with his estranged almost-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

All of this is just too much for me. I wish Pitt and Jolie would work out their divorce stuff so I can stop hoping they’ll reconcile and get back together. I also think it’s great for Pitt to be dating, but clearly this whole thing with Poturalski was never going to work out.

However, maybe it was just what he was looking for. Pitt could have easily been interested because he knew it was something that wouldn’t work out, just to get his toes wet.

Time to move on.