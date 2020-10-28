British Student Agrees To Pay Around $8,500 Fine After Breaking COVID Quarantine

“It is regrettable that someone should endanger the health of other Islanders after being informed of the need to self-isolate,” Caroline Maffia, the strategic lead for contact tracing, monitoring and enforcement, said, according to Metro.

Ingram was supposed to be quarantining after arriving from Salford to Jersey, Metro reported.

“This fine demonstrates that we will pursue prosecution for those found flouting the law. Anyone identified as a direct contact of a Covid-positive person must understand the importance of following public health advice and abiding by the law,” Maffia said, according to Metro.

Student fined £6k for breaking coronavirus quarantine rules after she was caught eating at restaurant in Instagram snap https://t.co/0HC8cHGY9T — The Sun (@TheSun) October 28, 2020

Ingram violated quarantine four times and pleaded guilty to two self-isolation rule violation charges, The Sun reported. She went to a friend’s house, shopping, a restaurant and wasn’t at home when officials went to her home.

Ingram was told she had to isolate herself and get tested for COVID-19 after someone on her flight to Jersey had tested positive for coronavirus, Metro reported. She chose to pay the fine instead of spending six months in jail for the four violations.