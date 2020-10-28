‘We Add Value’: Cardi B Addresses Post Saying She Made Birkin Bags Less Valuable

Rapper Cardi B had a lot to say when a social media user claimed Birkin bags had lost their value after the rapper bought one.

Cardi B claimed that rappers actually increase the value of the Birkin bag by mentioning the purses that retail for upwards of $10,000 in music, according to an article published by Page Six.

Now the girls writing think pieces on birkins ???????? pic.twitter.com/JV7Vd1khpT — ???????????????? / ???? (@yoncerdi) October 24, 2020

“We add value, because in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, that sh*t go up,” Cardi explained in a video on her Instagram stories Monday, according to Page Six. “Hip-hop, we start trends. When y’all say that we devalue sh*t, no we actually add value.”

“Why when a black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag, y’all have to question it?” Cardi reportedly asked. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Vulgar, Sexual Song ‘WAP’ After Receiving Criticism)

“There’s a lot of boss-ass b*tches out here,” she continued, Page Six reported. “There’s a lot of boss-ass bitches that own their company. There’s realtors, there’s PRs, there’s A&Rs, there’s doctors, there’s dentists and the list goes f—king on … There’s b*tches that’s getting money out here.”

View this post on Instagram Pick a color A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Oct 13, 2020 at 6:50pm PDT

Cardi went on to give specific examples of how her own music has helped brands. She said her single “Bodak Yellow” generated interest in Christian Louboutin’s after she mentioned “bloody shoes.” The phrase “those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks” actually helped land Cardi a campaign with the designer.