Clemson Football Releases Incredibly Halloween Parody Of ‘The Office’

Clemson football recently dropped an awesome parody of “The Office.”

The Tigers tweeted a video of James Skalski wearing a pumpkin on his head, and captioned it, “Sometimes really getting into the spirit of Halloween comes at a cost… A reality James Skalski knows all too well.”

It’s an incredibly well-done parody of Dwight putting a pumpkin on his head in the classic NBC show. You can give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sometimes really getting into the spirit of Halloween comes at a cost… A reality @JamesSkalski knows all too well. pic.twitter.com/KuhQ46WYOA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2020

For those of you who haven’t seen the Dwight version from “The Office” in a long time, you can watch it below.

Usually, I think a lot of parody videos are kind of foolish, gimmicky and cheesy. There’s a reason the people on TV are pros and the rest of us aren’t.

Having said that, Clemson’s Halloween parody of “The Office” was pretty outstanding. In fact, I’d go as far to say that it was excellent.

Also, if you haven’t seen the Halloween episodes from “The Office,” then you’re really missing out because they’re all awesome.

I truly can’t recommend those episodes and the show as a whole enough. Do yourself a favor and watch.