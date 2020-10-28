Demi Lovato Picked To Host 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Show

Demi Lovato is having one heck of a year, from singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, to now being picked to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards show.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events [and] Lifestyle Digital, shared in a statement to People magazine published Wednesday.

“[Lovato’s] authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night,” she added.

Demi Lovato to Host 2020 People’s Choice Awards https://t.co/Fo4JZjx0Ac — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2020

The comments came after E! News tweeted to the 28-year-old superstar, "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?"

And the “Sober” hitmaker replied, “idk… maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

The piece noted that Lovato has been one of the favorites of the annual award show, racking up a total of 12 nominations and five wins at the PCA’s over the last decade.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will take place Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on E! network. Polls are officially open and fans can vote for their favorites here.