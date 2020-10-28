Dodgers Player Justin Turner Celebrates Winning The World Series After Reportedly Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner was with his teammates celebrating winning the World Series after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a live TV report from Fox Sports following the Dodgers beating the Rays in game six Tuesday night to clinch the championship, Turner was seen with his teammates celebrating the World Series victory. There’s just one problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was pulled earlier in the night after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. You can watch the report from the Fox Sports crew below.

You can see more footage of the celebration in the tweet below.

Here’s an exclusive look at Justin Turner celebrating on the field after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/EvhQqFUw35 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

After the game and celebration, Turner tweeted that he had “no symptoms at all” and “experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine.” He also added, “Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys!” That part of the tweet makes next to no sense because he was definitely spotted with his teammates.

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Well, you can prepare for some members of the media to be absolutely outraged about the fact Turner joined his teammates after the game following being pulled over a positive test.

You know people are going to be incredibly pissed.

Justin Turner was on the field celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series win after he was pulled from Game 6 for testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/ZD5eVFbQNu — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2020

Having said that, I understand why Turner was on the field after the game. I truly do. He has no idea if he’ll ever win another World Series, and Tuesday night was probably the best moment of his life.

How the hell can you blame a guy for running out there with his teammates? Even if it’s not the smartest thing to do, it’s understandable why he did it.

Justin Turner on the field celebrating with the team after testing positive for coronavirus ???? pic.twitter.com/bb7JlLllHN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 28, 2020

Let us know what you think about Turner being with his teammates in the comments.

H/T: Outkick