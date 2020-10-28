Houston Texans Close Their Facility After A Positive Coronavirus Test

The Houston Texans have shut down their facility because of coronavirus.

In a statement released by the team, the Texans announced that they had a positive test Tuesday night, and have shut things down for Wednesday to get the situation under control and clean. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

Naturally, there are going to be plenty of people in the media who try to spin this up into a huge deal. Ignore those people.

As of right now, it’s one positive test, the Texans are on a bye week anyways and there’s no reason to panic.

Despite what some people might want you to believe, a single test isn’t a reason to do anything. Unless this unravels quickly, the Texans should be just fine.

Let the pros with the medical expertise handle the situation, do what needs to be done and go from there.

There’s literally no reason to lose your mind over one test. I have no doubt the Texans will be just fine.