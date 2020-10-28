Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Coat On Campaign Trail In PA

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up black jacket as she joined former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Portersville as part of President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

In a post later shared on Instagram, Ivanka shared several pictures from the day as she reminded voters in the state that Trump was counting on the state to get four more years.

“We love you Pennsylvania!” the first daughter captioned her post. “@realDonaldTrump is counting on The Keystone State to vote for #4MoreYears!Text VOTE to 88022 #MAGA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 28, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

On Tuesday, the first daughter was in the state of Florida while on the campaign trail for the president.

“¡Gracias Miami!” Ivanka captioned her post showing her wearing a pretty short-sleeve white dress and heels, along with a handful of pictures from the events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.