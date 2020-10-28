Jack Dorsey: Holocaust Denials Not ‘Misinformation’ Under Twitter Policy

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday that under Twitter’s policy, Holocaust denials are not considered misinformation.

Dorsey and other technology executives spoke Wednesday on their moderation practices before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation following Twitter’s decision to suspend the New York Post from its platform for sharing a story on Hunter Biden.

Dorsey said that Twitter specifically has a policy against three categories of misinformation: manipulated media, public health, which focuses specifically on COVID-19, and civic integrity, which includes election interference and voter suppression.

“We do not have policy or enforcement for any other types of misleading information that you’re mentioning,” he told Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Elected You?’ — Ted Cruz Criticizes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey For Censoring NY Post, Denying The Platform Impacts Elections)

WATCH:

This is astonishing: Jack Dorsey says that Holocaust denial is not “misinformation” according to Twitter policy. pic.twitter.com/GhVn3u9ow8 — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) October 28, 2020

Gardner questioned Dorsey: “So something denying the murder of millions of people or instigating violence against a country as a head of state is not categorically falling in any of those three misinformation or other categories Twitter has?”

Dorsey responded that Twitter does have policies which some of the Tweets Gardner mentioned may fall into, repeating with a shake of his head, “but for misleading information we are focused on those three categories only.”

“So somebody denies the Holocaust has happened, it’s not misinformation,” asked Gardner.

“It’s misleading information, but we don’t have a policy against that type of misleading information,” Dorsey answered.

A Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Twitter’s mission “is to serve the public conversation and ensure the service is a place where people can express themselves safely.”

“We strongly condemn antisemitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service,” she told the DCNF, citing Twitter’s Hateful Conduct Policy and glorification of violence policy.

Twitter takes “action against content that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genoncide, including the Holocaust,” she said.

