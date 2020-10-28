New Orleans Saints Player Juwan Johnson Tells His Wife He’s Playing In His 1st NFL Game In Heartwarming Video

New Orleans Saints receiver Juwan Johnson is slated to play his first game Sunday, and the moment he told his wife was awesome.

Johnson posted a video to TikTok of him informing his wife Chanen that he was suiting up for his first NFL action this Sunday against the Bears. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’m sure you could have guessed, her reaction was pure excitement. Watch the heartwarming video below.

Saints WR @juwanplease told his wife Chanen he was going to play in his first NFL game. This reaction ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkws1oZ5yf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 27, 2020

Yeah, I think we found the best video on the internet today. It really doesn’t get much better than that at all.

The former Oregon star has probably spent his entire life dreaming and working as hard as possible to make it to the NFL.

Now, he’s a few days away from his first game with the Saints.

Look at the pure joy on his wife’s face when she hears the news! She couldn’t have been happier for her husband, and that’s awesome to see.

She was juiced for her guy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? (@chanenjohnson) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:42am PST

Let’s all hope Johnson tears it up in his NFL debut this Sunday. That’d be the cherry on top of this story.

H/T: Barstool Sports