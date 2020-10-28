Kim Kardashian Flies Her Friends And Family To A Private Island On A Boeing 777 To Party For Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian balled out for her 40th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media and reality TV star posted Instagram pictures of herself surrounded by her friends and family, and captioned them in part, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

You can take a look at the vacation photos below.

However, the details are even more interesting than just her Instagram post. According to TMZ, Kardashian flew 40 guests on a Boeing 777 jet to an unknown location to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Yes, you read that correctly. During a pandemic, Kim Kardashian hopped on a gigantic jet and got the hell out of America.

I'm sure a lot of people want to trash this move, but I actually respect the hell out of it. If you can safely make it to an island retreat to party like things are normal, then why the hell wouldn't you do it?

What is the point of being rich if you can’t use your money to flee a global pandemic with 40 friends for a few cold drinks on an island?

Anyone who says they wouldn’t do the same is either a liar or an idiot.

While I’m no fan of the Kardashian clan, this is honestly probably the coolest thing they’ve ever done. Props to Kim Kardashian for dropping some serious cash on this vacation for the whole crew.