Kim Kardashian Flies Her Friends And Family To A Private Island On A Boeing 777 To Party For Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian balled out for her 40th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.
The social media and reality TV star posted Instagram pictures of herself surrounded by her friends and family, and captioned them in part, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
However, the details are even more interesting than just her Instagram post. According to TMZ, Kardashian flew 40 guests on a Boeing 777 jet to an unknown location to celebrate her 40th birthday.
Yes, you read that correctly. During a pandemic, Kim Kardashian hopped on a gigantic jet and got the hell out of America.
I'm sure a lot of people want to trash this move, but I actually respect the hell out of it. If you can safely make it to an island retreat to party like things are normal, then why the hell wouldn't you do it?
What is the point of being rich if you can’t use your money to flee a global pandemic with 40 friends for a few cold drinks on an island?
Anyone who says they wouldn’t do the same is either a liar or an idiot.
While I’m no fan of the Kardashian clan, this is honestly probably the coolest thing they’ve ever done. Props to Kim Kardashian for dropping some serious cash on this vacation for the whole crew.