NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Signs With New Race Team Following Scandal Over Use Of Racial Slur

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has signed a new deal with Hendrick Motorsports after using a racial slur during a virtual race.

Larson is set to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro at the beginning of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to a press release published Wednesday by NASCAR.

Humbled, honored and so grateful for this next chapter in my life. Thank you @TeamHendrick look forward to great things on and off the track! pic.twitter.com/MFjFQlTpsi — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) October 28, 2020

“Hendrick Motorsports is a championship organization that has set a high bar for performance and for how drivers represent the team and its partners,” Larson said in a team release. “My goal is to win races, be a great teammate, continue my personal efforts to grow and hold myself to that high standard personally and professionally. Making the absolute most of this platform and the opportunity in front of me is my focus. I know what’s expected of me and what I expect of myself, on and off the track.” (RELATED: NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Fired After Saying ‘N*gga’ During Virtual Race)

Larson’s new contract comes after he was suspended by NASCAR after using the n-word during a virtual race in April. Larson was reinstated by the organization earlier in October and will reportedly be allowed to race again starting in January of 2021.

Larson reportedly did not know his audio was broadcasting out to other users on Twitch while he was streaming. He was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing team and lost most of his sponsors.