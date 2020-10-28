Louisville Will Wear Awesome Black Helmets And Uniforms On Halloween Against Virginia Tech

Louisville will wear some awesome uniforms Saturday against Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals recently unveiled the black uniforms and helmets the team will wear for the Halloween game, and they’re sick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only are the uniforms great, but the announcement video also incorporated some horror movie themes, including the red balloon from “It.” Give it a watch below.

I know that I was critical of Louisville releasing their red uniforms while not winning a ton of games, and I stand by that.

If you’re not winning a bunch, then uniforms really shouldn’t be that high on your priority list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Football (@uoflfootball) on Oct 25, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Having said that, I’m willing to soften my stance for these beastly uniforms. I love black uniforms, and those helmets are super chill.

Sprinkle in “It” and the Halloween vibes, and it shouldn’t be hard to understand why I think these unis are pretty badass.

Will the Cardinals get a big win this weekend against the Hokies? I don’t know, but you all know I have a hard and fast rule in the uniform game. Never bet against a team in all-black!

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on the ACCN.