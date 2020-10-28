Miles Taylor Tells Chris Cuomo Trump Wanted To ‘Gas, Electrify And Shoot’ Migrants

Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff and CNN contributor Miles Taylor told CNN host Chris Cuomo that President Donald Trump wanted to “gas, electrify, and shoot” migrants on the U.S. southern border Wednesday evening.

“What did you stop from happening? Put some meat on the bones, Miles,” Cuomo asked when Miles claimed that he and other officials in the Trump administration worked to out “bad ideas” from Trump “back in the box.” (RELATED: Miles Taylor Lied On TV Back In August About Being ‘Anonymous’)

“The president at one point wanted us to gas, electrify and shoot migrants at the border. What we’re talking about Chris is innocent women and children who are seeking a better life in the United States, fleeing violence and persecution. And the commander in chief is telling us he wants to gas them,” Taylor responded.

“He literally said it? Was it ever put in writing or was it passed on by somebody else?” questioned Cuomo.

WATCH:

“Swear on my life verbatim, Oval Office of the White House of the President of the United States that he mused about shooting them,” Taylor claimed. “And then when there was clear shock on the faces of the people in the room, the president said, ‘well, maybe you could just shoot them in the legs to slow them down,'” Taylor claimed.

Cuomo again asked, “You told him that it was mostly women and children and he said that they should be shot or gassed, seriously?

“Correct. Correct, Chris. And if that’s not gut wrenching to you, then you are not human,” Taylor added.

Taylor revealed Wednesday that he was the anonymous writer of the New York Times opinion piece that criticized President Donald Trump while a part of his administration. (RELATED: Former Homeland Security Staffer Miles Taylor Comes Forward As ‘Anonymous’)