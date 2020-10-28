Man In Devil Mask Reportedly Stabs Two Women To Death, Wears Their Remains

Oscar Urias was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s sister Sunday afternoon in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, NOLA reported.

The murders reportedly began after Urias and his girlfriend started arguing, according to NOLA.

Urias allegedly killed his girlfriend, Elizabeth Tornabene, and then chased down his own brother and Tornabene’s sister with knives.

THE LATEST: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition, 1 released from hospital. Sheriff Tregre says the suspect Oscar Urias is illegally in the country from El Salvador. He will be transported to a state facility. He’s charged with 2 1st degree murder and 2 attempted 1st degree @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/LgeA3LqMNs — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) October 26, 2020

Urias’s brother successfully evaded Urias with minor injuries, according to NOLA, but Tornabene’s sister was chased and later killed in a garage down the street. (RELATED: 5-Time Deported Illegal Immigrant Charged With Brutal Murder of 4-Month-Old)

During the incident, Urias’s sister also sustained life-threatening injuries after she and her brother tried to stop Urias during the situation. Urias’s siblings were visiting him and Tornabene from Baton Rouge, the New York Post reported.

After allegedly killing his girlfriend’s sister, Urias was seen leaving the garage with parts of the victim’s innards around his neck by the homeowner.

“I looked him in the eyes,” the homeowner said. “He looked like the devil.”

“This is probably the top, worst that I’ve seen in my 32 years of law enforcement,” St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said, according to the New York Post.