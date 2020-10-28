Purdue Superstar Rondale Moore Isn’t Practicing, Appears To Have Deleted His Instagram

Purdue superstar Rondale Moore isn’t practicing with the team.

According to 247Sports, head coach Jeff Brohm addressed Moore’s status Monday after missing the Iowa game, and said, “He was out. No, he was just out, and we’ll — whenever he’s ready to play, he will play.”

When pressed further, Brohm said, “That’s all I can tell you. I apologize.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To further add to the mystery, Tom Dienhart tweeted Tuesday a quote from wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard that Moore is “out” and “not even practicing.” The tweet has since been deleted, but not before being covered by Saturday Tradition.

Purdue WR coach JaMarcus Shephard provides insight into status of Rondale Moore https://t.co/Cy3ca7ut27 — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) October 27, 2020

We’re not done just yet, folks! Moore also nuked his Instagram account, which is always mysterious in the world of sports.

To say something strange is going on would be putting it mildly.

If Moore was hurt, why the hell wouldn’t Brohm and other staff members just say it? It makes no sense to be this vague.

It’s important to note that Moore initially opted out of the season before opting back in when the B1G restarted football.

Now, he’s not even out there practicing.

Purdue needs Moore, but it sounds like he might not be back any time soon. What a strange time in West Lafayette.