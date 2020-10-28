Queen Of Denmark Appears In Very First Podcast, ‘The Queen And Art’

The Queen of Denmark, Queen Margrethe, appeared Tuesday in the first episode of a podcast entitled, “The Queen and Art,” according to Royal Central.

The Queen of Denmark now also has a podcast. The only thing missing now is a Substack newsletter and she will be just like the rest of us 😉 https://t.co/6kWkn0kuZa — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 26, 2020

The Queen will be speaking about her passion for art and culture in the three-part podcast, which is hosted on the podcast platform, Podimo, according to Royal Central.

In the first episode of the podcast series, the Queen spoke with Nikolaj Koppel, a well known Danish pianist, about classical music based off of the classical music from Tchaikovsky’s music in the famously well known performance, “The Nutcracker,” as reported by the Royal Central.

Although this is the first time that Queen Margrethe has been involved with a podcast, she has been involved in several books and TV productions, along with being actively involved with the Danish Royal Household’s social media pages, according to Royal Central. (RELATED: Danish Children’s TV Show Asks Kids To Evaluate Naked Adult Bodies)

In the second part of the series, the Queen will be talking to Peter Bo Bendixen, a Danish ballet director, about the Queen’s enthusiasm for the ballet. The third and final part of the series will feature the Queen speaking to art historian, Bente Scavenius, about visual art. During this episode, the Queen and Scavenius will take a deeper dive as they discus topics relating to floral symbolism in artwork, landscape paintings, as well as how Greenland is featured in a number of artworks, according to Royal Central.