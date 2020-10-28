Editorial

REPORT: The Bengals Tell Carlos Dunlap To Stay Away From The Team

Dec 1, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly told Carlos Dunlap to stay away from the team for the time being.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have told Dunlap to stay home from practice Wednesday “as the team sorts out his future.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dunlap has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be with Cincy anymore, and it’s starting to look like the feeling is mutual.

He even tweeted after losing to the Browns this past weekend that his house was on the market! It really doesn’t get much blunter than that.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Dunlap’s time with the Bengals is almost certainly coming to an end.

Once you tweet about selling your house, argue with a coach during a game and then are told to stay home, it’s only a matter of time until you’re gone.

Looks like his dream of a change of scenario might become a reality very soon.