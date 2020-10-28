REPORT: The Bengals Tell Carlos Dunlap To Stay Away From The Team

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly told Carlos Dunlap to stay away from the team for the time being.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have told Dunlap to stay home from practice Wednesday “as the team sorts out his future.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The #Bengals have told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work today as the team sorts out his future. They have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

Dunlap has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be with Cincy anymore, and it’s starting to look like the feeling is mutual.

He even tweeted after losing to the Browns this past weekend that his house was on the market! It really doesn’t get much blunter than that.

Carlos Dunlap is trying everything to get out of Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/k2M85dEytY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2020

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Dunlap’s time with the Bengals is almost certainly coming to an end.

Once you tweet about selling your house, argue with a coach during a game and then are told to stay home, it’s only a matter of time until you’re gone.

This is Carlos Dunlap arguing with a coach at the end of the game. Appears to be defensive line coach Nick Eason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E8cXf1jjK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020

Looks like his dream of a change of scenario might become a reality very soon.