REPORT: The NFL Is Preparing For 20% Capacity At The Super Bowl

The NFL is planning for limited capacity at the Super Bowl.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL is preparing for 20% capacity at the Super Bowl in Tampa during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will be seated in pods six feet apart, and masks will be required to attend.

The game is currently scheduled to happen February 7, 2021.

One other note to the limited seating now expected at Super Bowl LV: If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7. pic.twitter.com/wANGPM1Z7f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

Did anyone really think the NFL would have 100% capacity at the Super Bowl? I mean, seriously, did anyone think that?

There’s not a single major sporting event in America that I’m aware of that has had 100% capacity since the pandemic started.

The league should just consider itself lucky that there will be fans there at all. The NBA and NHL had to go through their respective finals in pretty much empty arenas.

It looks like the NFL will be able to avoid that problem.

Let’s also hope nothing happens which requires the NFL to change the date of the Super Bowl and push it back. Trust me, that’s the last thing we need right now.