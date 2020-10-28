Scott Frost Says ‘Wisconsin Has Been The Best Team In The West For A While’

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost believes Wisconsin is the crown jewel of the Big 10 West.

The Badgers are slated to play the Cornhuskers this Saturday in Lincoln, and it represents a huge game Nebraska and fans of the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

In a video tweeted by Kevin Sjuts, Frost told the media that “Wisconsin has been the best team in the West for a while” and that it’s important to start beating elite teams like the Badgers “at some point.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Asked Scott Frost about the difficulty of playing Wisconsin immediately after Ohio St, and the importance of Saturday’s game. And his answer was really, really good. “They’re in our half. At some point, we’re going to have to turn the page and try to beat one of these teams.” pic.twitter.com/hm1pj49NvD — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 26, 2020

As of right now, the game against Nebraska hasn’t been canceled, despite the fact that it appears to be at serious risk of not happening.

So, for the time being, I’m going to proceed as if Wisconsin will travel to Lincoln Saturday to crush the Cornhuskers.

The Wisconsin/Nebraska game is likely going to be canceled because of coronavirus. It’s time for a gut check, America. We can hide in our basements forever, or we can accept the risks. I vote for the latter because being an American means something. https://t.co/ZFY67Z0Jvv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2020

Now that we have all of that out of the way, I think we can all agree that Scott Frost is 100% correct. Wisconsin is without a doubt the best team in the Big 10 west and has been for a long time.

Every single year, we dominate the rest of the division. Now, we don’t always win it, but we damn sure win it more times than we don’t.

Wisconsin has been the class of the Big Ten West, but have a lot of talent to replace this season Who will represent the division in the conference championship game in December? ???? pic.twitter.com/IEkHKGyozX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2020

If there was ever a time for Nebraska to beat Wisconsin, it’s right now. We’re down to our 4th string quarterback, we’re dealing with serious coronavirus issues and this is the weakest we’ve been in years in terms of roster availability.

If Nebraska can’t beat the Badgers right now, then I’m not sure they ever will.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on FS1.