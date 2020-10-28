Senate Republicans Release Coronavirus Documentary, Hope To Change Messaging On Virus Response

The Senate Republican Conference on Wednesday released the first of a five-part documentary series, which it intends to use to take back the messaging around the government’s coronavirus response effort.

The documentary, entitled “The Invisible Enemy,” gives viewers an inside look at how Senate Republicans responded to the coronavirus outbreak.

Produced by the Senate Republican Conference (SRC) communications team, the documentary includes sit-downs with seven Republican senators including Sens. Ted Cruz, Pat Toomey, Marco Rubio and Marsha Blackburn.

“This documentary is a behind the scenes look at how Republican senators are working to beat it,” SRC Chairman Sen. John Barrasso said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We want to inform folks at home and encourage them. America will get through this, together.”

Barrasso added: “Americans are not in the fight against the coronavirus alone. Senate Republicans are committed to beating this virus, and are racing towards a vaccine” (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Republican’s COVID-19 Relief Bill)

WATCH:

“The Invisible Enemy” was produced to defend Republicans who have been criticized by Democrats in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has released several ads throughout the pandemic, including one on Tuesday, which have been highly critical of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

“We need a real plan to get Covid under control,” Biden, who narrated the Tuesday ad, said. “As president, my commitment to you is to listen to the science so we can stay safe and get back to work.”

The first part of the Republican-produced documentary released Wednesday focused on the early days of the outbreak. The Republican senators alleged that the Democratic impeachment effort shifted Congress’s attention away from the increasing threat of the virus.

The senators also blamed the Chinese government for hiding information about the virus in January and castigated the World Health Organization for “parroting” China’s lies.

“A documentary gives us time to tell the story,” Barrasso said. “We’ve been fighting the pandemic for over eight months.” (RELATED: Big Tech Censors Content That Counters The WHO, Despite It Repeatedly Flip-Flopping On Its Guidance)

He continued: “The CARES Act put in place the right programs and policies to save jobs. The size and scale of the pandemic, and the size and scale of the Republican response to meet it, needs to be told in depth.”

In total the federal government passed 10 coronavirus-related bills including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the U.S. Government Publishing Office. Trump signed the $2 trillion CARES Act on March 27, which notably put money into the hands of 125 million Americans via direct stimulus checks.

