REPORT: Terrelle Pryor Gets Probation After Being Stabbed And Arrested

Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor has learned his fate after being stabbed and arrested.

According to TMZ, Pryor and his ex-girlfriend Shalaya Briston have both been sentenced to probation after a stabbing incident left him hospitalized back in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sad news to report: Former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition following a stabbing last night. pic.twitter.com/rTeHk0eRsh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2019

Pryor was stabbed during an altercation with Briston, and lost a ton of blood. Both of them were arrested and charged.

According to the TMZ report, Pryor was sentenced to 90 days probation on a charge of harassment. Briston was sentenced to two years of probation on a misdemeanor simple assault charge. She had originally been charged with felony aggravated assault, and the former Ohio State star was originally charged with misdemeanor assault.

All things considered, it sounds like both of them are getting off incredibly easy. Serving 90 days of probation is absolutely nothing.

Most importantly, Pryor should just be happy that he’s alive. Given how bad the stabbing was, nobody knew if he’d make it out when news first broke.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

Hopefully, he can move forward with his life and put this dark spot behind him. Will he play in the NFL again? It’s unlikely, but he should just be happy that he’s still able to live life.