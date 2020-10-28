It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘The Ranch’ On Netflix With Ashton Kutcher And Sam Elliott

It’s a great time to watch “The Ranch” on Netflix if you’ve never seen it before.

The hit comedy series follows a small ranching family in Colorado, and it's one of the best comedy shows made over the past few years.

Not only is the premise something we don’t really see on TV these days, but the cast is absolutely loaded. We’re talking about a lineup that includes Sam Elliott, Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert and Danny Masterson in the earlier seasons.

The ranch ended in early 2020 (back when life was normal), and I was sad to see it go. You rarely get great family focused shows, and you hate to see them end.

Having said that, it was one hell of a journey watching “The Ranch.” It was incredibly funny, Elliott and Kutcher were both at their best but it was also incredibly serious at times.

We’re talking about a show that covered topics like abortion and guns in a fashion that you won’t really find anywhere else.

For all those reasons and many more, “The Ranch” is excellent.

If you haven’t seen it before, you can catch all of it on Netflix. I can’t recommend it enough.