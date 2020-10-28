‘He Should Be Prosecuted’: Trump Reacts To Unveiling Of ‘Anonymous’ Op-Ed Author

President Donald Trump says former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor should be prosecuted now that he has come forward as the author of an anonymous anti-Trump op-ed published by the New York Times in 2018.

Trump criticized Taylor in tweets hours after Taylor came forward as the op-ed’s author on Twitter. His op-ed detailed what he called a “resistance” within the Trump administration made up of officials attempting to thwart Trump’s policies. The Times called Taylor a “senior administration official,” which many are saying was a misleading title for Taylor, who used to work as the chief of staff for a former secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump called Taylor a “low level lowlife” and a “sleazebag” during his Tuesday evening rally in Arizona.

Trump tells this Arizona rally that Anonymous aka @MilesTaylorUSA “should be prosecuted.” — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 28, 2020

Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was “anonymous”, but I don’t know him – never even heard of him. Just another @nytimes SCAM – he worked in conjunction with them. Also worked for Big Tech’s @Google. Now works for Fake News @CNN. They should fire, shame, and punish everybody…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

….associated with this FRAUD on the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Taylor’s op-ed criticized the president as lacking both the character and ability to carry out the duties of his office. After publishing the op-ed and a subsequent book, Taylor now works as a CNN contributor.

“I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives,” Taylor wrote in the op-ed. “I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Disgruntled Employee’: Trump Responds To Taylor’s Biden Endorsement)

The Trump administration initially vowed to investigate and discover the op-ed’s author, but the investigation never came to fruition.