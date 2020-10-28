Editorial

Former NFL Player Willie Colon Says He Once Drank 60 Beers In A Day

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 07: Guard Willie Colon #66 of the New York Jets reacts after losing his helmet against the Indianapolis Colts during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NFL player Willie Colon claimed he has put down a pair of 30 racks in a night.

During a conversation on the “Going Deep Podcast,” Colon reacted to Akiem Hicks drinking 40 beers while in college, and dropped a major bomb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He claimed he’s put down 60 beers in a day before! You can listen to his full comments below.

Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and call BS on this claim. I don’t care how big you are, you’re not drinking 60 beers in a day.

That’s simply not going to happen, and I refuse to believe differently. I 100% refuse to believe it’s possible.

That’s more than 5.6 gallons of beer! Think about how much liquid that is going into your stomach over the course of a day.

Drinking 20 beers in a day is something a lot of guys could probably do if they put their mind to it. Drinking 30 to 40 might even be possible for a very small minority.

Drinking 60 beers just isn’t happening.

Until I see someone do it with my own eyes, I refuse to believe it’s possible. Something tells me that day is never coming.